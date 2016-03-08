Paper talk: Napoli plot €18m bid for Real starlet, Inter maxi budget for Conte

Napoli are plotting an € 18 million bid for Real Madrid starlet Federico Valverde, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Uruguayan starlet has an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu and the directors of Napoli and Real Madrid are on very good terms having already done business together in the past.



Napoli have a long history with Real Madrid players. During Rafa Benitez’s reign they signed Gonzalo Higuain, Raul Albiol, and José Maria Callejon. The last two are still contracted with Napoli.



Valverde has 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He arrived in Spain from Penarol in summer 2016 and Napoli want to sign him to strengthen their midfield department. The Uruguayan starlet is contracted with the La Liga giants until 2021 but he could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu before that date.







While Napoli are looking at Real Madrid to signing their next star, Inter are thinking about the future of their manager Luciano Spalletti. The Italian manager is expected to reintroduce Mauro Icardi in Inter’s squad today but his future is not only linked with the Nerazzurri’s Champions League qualification. Beppe Marotta is thinking about his future and according to Tuttosport Antonio Conte remains on top of the Nerazzurri wishlist.



According to the Turin, Suning has demanded to the club’s main sponsor and extra budget to hire the former Chelsea and Juventus manager. Conte is the favorite to take over at the San Siro despite Marco Tronchetti Provera (Pirelli’s CEO) being pushing for the return of José Mourinho.



Inter, however, want a manager who can build a winning team, one of the best qualities of Conte who brought Juve and Chelsea to success after many dark seasons.



