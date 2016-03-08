Paper talk: Napoli plot move to ward Real off Koulibaly, Pep challenges Man U for Juve star

Top Italian and European clubs are already working to sign new players in the summer. Clubs like Napoli have been receiving many offers for their stars and Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the most wanted footballers in Europe at the moment.



Real Madrid and Manchester United have been linked with securing his services but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Senegal International will remain at the San Paolo as Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to offer him a contract extension.



The Partenopei will reportedly offer their star a new € 6 million-a-year contract. Koulibaly is on a € 3 million-a-year deal at the San Paolo. Carlo Ancelotti has also blocked the exit of the solid-rock defender.







Meantime, according to Tuttosport, Juventus are also waiting for a call from England. Pep Guardiola, in fact, is said to be interesting in signing the Old Lady’s star winger Douglas Costa. The Brazilian has had a tough season with the Old Lady. He’s played less than 1000 minutes and has only managed one goal.



His qualities, however, are very well known around the Old Continent and both Man City and United are eager to offer Douglas Costa a way out from Turin with Juve open to listening to offers for the Brazilian star.



CHECK OUT OUR GALLERY FOR FRONT PAGES OF ITALIAN PAPERS AND MORE TRANSFER NEWS

