Paper talk: Napoli reject Real Madrid €90m bid, Sarri wants Higuain to stay at Juve

Napoli have rejected a € 90 million bid for their star defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Senegal defender is one of the most wanted centre-backs in the world and Napoli are close to agreeing a new contract with their star.



Koulibaly has a € 150 million release clause included in his contract but Napoli are determined to cancel it with a new agreement with the talented defender.



Both Real Madrid and Psg are interested in welcoming the player’s services but unless they pay the release clause in the coming weeks, Koulibaly is destined to remain at Napoli.



Koulibaly has been identified as a possible replacement for Sergio Ramos whose relationship with Florentino has collapsed. The Spaniard can leave Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo wants him at Juventus.



SARRI TO JUVE? CHELSEA BOSS WANTS HIGUAIN BACK IN TURIN



Maurizio Sarri is regarded as one of the main candidates to take over at Juventus. The Chelsea manager has been contacted by Andrea Agnelli and Fabio Paratici and he is in pole position to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Sarri wants Gonzalo Higuain to return to Juventus in the summer with Mario Mandzukic who, in this case, would leave the club. Chelsea have a €18 million clause to extend the player's loan deal for one more season or they can sign the Argentinean on a permanent deal for € 36 million. The Blues', however, are not going to activate any of these two clauses with Higuain destined to return to Turin where his boss can be, once again, Sarri.



Paulo Dybala is also a player that Sarri doesn’t want to lose even if Juve are going to listen to all offers for the Argentinean star who said yesterday that ‘his future depends on the club’.



