Paper talk: new Pogba Juve links, Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal want Napoli ace

SHOW GALLERY

Massimiliano Allegri will remain at Juventus for one more season and the Italian tactician has reportedly demanded the club to sign at least 7-8 new players in the summer.



Emre Can will soon be announced as a new Juventus player but the German is not the only star that will be joining the Allianz Stadium in the summer.



According to Tuttosport, Allegri is interested in re-signing former Juventus star Paul Pogba who has been struggling under José Mourinho so far this season.



The Frenchman is reported to be one of Juventus’ top summer targets alongside Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, another player that Allegri demanded during yesterday’s meeting in Turin.



​Juventus can only sign one of these two players and Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Gonzalo Higuain could be sold to rack up cash to sign the Serbian or the French midfielder.



Meantime in Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis still doesn’t know whether Maurizio Sarri will remain in charge of Napoli next season.



According to Tuttosport the Italian tactician is packing is suitcase to leave the city and the club he has been in charge of for the last three years.



​Sarri is aware that many top players will be leaving the San Paolo in the summer. The likes of Jorginho and Kalidou Koulibaly are tipped to be leaving the club in the summer. The Italy International is strongly wanted by Manchester City whilst Koulibaly is reportedly a transfer target of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.



More transfer news and front pages of European papers in our gallery:

