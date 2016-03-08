Paper Talk: Pogba’s golden cage, AC Milan eye Torreira alternative as Arsenal block exit

Big days for transfers in Italy. AC Milan are in talks with Psg for Gigio Donnarumma who, however, prefers playing in the Premier League. Psg goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is also doubtful about a possible move to the San Siro while.



Negotiations for midfielders are not going any better. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal have blocked Torreira exit.



The Uruguay star, in fact, is not for sale and Arsenal don’t want to sell him, not even for € 40 million. Torreira isn’t up for sale and AC Milan have identified Dennis Praet as his no.1 alternative.



The Belgian is also one of the pupils of Marco Giampaolo and can join the Rossoneri although his release clause of € 25 million has been canceled by the last contract extension of the player in November.



POGBA’S GOLDEN CAGE



Tuttosport describes the situation of Paul Pogba who, according to the paper, is living in a “Golden cage”.



The Frenchman is wanted by Juve and Real Madrid and is determined to leave Manchester United in the summer. His relationship with the fans is poor, Pogba doesn’t feel happy in Manchester and wants to move on. He wants a new challenge but the Red Devils have already told him that he can only leave for € 150 million.



Pogba is also aware that Alex Ferguson ‘doesn’t like him’ as he never accepted his move to Juventus in 2012 and he didn’t agree with the club’s choice to take him back to Manchester for more than € 100 million. Now that the former Man Utd boss is one of the closest advisors of OGS, his personal opinion about Pogba is not a detail.



Pogba has two years left in his contract with the Premier League giants but he is not interested in signing a new deal. He is living in a golden cage that he wants to leave ASAP but his price-tag doesn’t allow potential suitors to sin him.



