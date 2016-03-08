Paper talk: Psg call Leonardo, Gattuso meets Gazidis, decisive week for Sarri to Juve
27 May at 12:30AC Milan have missed out on the Champions League qualification and many changes are going to happen both on and off the pitch. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leonardo is going to resign as the club’s director of football today. Lille’s Ocampos is in pole position to replace the Brazilian who has been called by Psg to take the role of DS.
Leonardo has already worked with the La Liga giants during his career. He bought the likes of Marco Verratti, Edinson Cavani, Marquinhos and other top stars who are still under contract with the club that has recently extended the contract of Thomas Tuchel.
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso will meet Ivan Gazidis today, La Gazzetta reports. The future of the manager is uncertain but in the last few days his stocks have raised and a permanence on the Rossoneri’s bench can’t be excluded.
SARRI-JUVE: DECISIVE WEEK
This will be the decisive week for the new Juventus manager. Max Allegri coached the last
game of the Serie A giants yesterday and in the coming week Paratici, Nedved and Agnelli will choose the next manager.
Maurizio Sarri is in pole to take over in Turin and Calciomercato.com reported yesterday that the Chelsea manager has already reached an agreement with the Old Lady.
According to Tuttosport, however, Sarri is now due to free himself for free. Chelsea, in fact, may block is exit in order not to lose money and force Juve to pay approximately £ 5 million to secure the services of the Tuscan manager.
Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino remains in race for the job while Fabio Paratici turned down the reports regarding a possible move for Pep Guardiola.
