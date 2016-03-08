Paper talk: Real in pole for €120m star, Chelsea man agrees AC Milan move

SHOW GALLERY

The summer transfer window closed yesterday in the UK but the majority of European clubs will have at least seven more days for negotiations.



Negotiations in Serie A will finish in seven days while Spanish clubs will have time until the end of the month.



Real Madrid are currently dealing with Luka Modric’s desire to leave the Bernabeu and according to various reports in Italy Luka Modric will meet Florentino Perez today to confirms his will to join Inter this summer.



The Merengues are not open to let the Croat leave the club and are looking for a new midfielder who could replace new Chelsea signing Mateo Kovacic.



Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport claims the La Liga giants are in pole position to sign Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic although no agreement has been reached with either the player or Lazio.



The Biancocelesti want at least € 120 million to sell their talented star and according to reports in Italy Real Madrid have only offered less than € 100 million for now.



The Spanish club will have a few more days of time to formulate an offer that can match Lazio’s economic demands. Meantime, Il Corriere dello Sport reports Claudio Lotito wants to offer Milinkovic-Savic a new contract, possibly including a € 150 million release clause in his contract.



Up north, in Milan, the Rossoneri are in talks with Chelsea for the loan transfer of Tiemoue Bakayoko. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the French midfielder has an agreement with AC Milan but, for the moment, there is still no agreement between the two clubs with the Rossoneri who are only open to sign the player on loan with option to buy.



Chelsea are open to sell the player on a temporary deal but the Blues may not accept to pay part of the player’s € 6 million-a-year salary.



Talks between the Serie A and the Premier League giants are ongoing, AC Milan hope to finalize the deal in the coming hours.



Gallery: front pages in Italy and best news on Italian papers



