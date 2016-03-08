Paper talk: Real Madrid ace to join Sarri at Juve, Man Utd striker spotted in Milan amid Inter links

Juventus need to appoint a new manager before the beginning of the summer transfer window. This week will be decisive for the Old Lady who is waiting for the Europa League and Champions League finals before making the final decision about their next boss.



All Italian media confirm Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is in pole position to take over at the Allianz Stadium and Real Madrid star Isco could be the first signing for the Serie A giants next summer.



With Eden Hazard set to join the Merengues from Chelsea, there may not be enough space for both the Belgian and the Spanish attacking midfielder who has a € 700 million release clause but can leave for € 60 million.



LUKAKU SPOTTED IN MILAN



Manchester United star striker Romelu Lukaku was spotted in Milan last week.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Belgian striker met some representatives of Inter to confirm his desire to wear the black-and-blue shirt.



Lukaku is ready to take a play-cut in order to join Antonio Conte at Inter. The Italian manager wanted to sign Lukaku at Chelsea two years ago but the Blues eventually signed Alvaro Morata with Lukaku who joined Manchester United.



Now, the former Everton man can leave but Manchester United only want a cash offer and are not open to selling him in a player-swap deal with Ivan Perisic who was a target of José Mourinho but not of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



