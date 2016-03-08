Paper talk: Real Madrid between Juve and Salah, Sarri meets Marina to discuss Chelsea future

Juventus are planning to spend big in the summer to strengthen the team and make a new assault to the Champions League next season. Every Italian sport paper writes about the Old Lady’s summer transfer strategies. There are many top players in the list:According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve would be open to swapping Paulo Dybala with the Liverpool ace although the Egyptian’s favourite destination is Real Madrid. Reports in Spain claimed yesterday that Salah has had a disagreement with Klopp () and that could push him away from Anfield in the summer.Should the rumour be confirmed, Salah would prefer to join the Spanish capital while Juve would need to find a suitor for Dybala, Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic who are all reported to be on their way out of Juventus.Meantime in Rome, the Giallorossi have identified Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as the perfect manager for next season. Franco Baldini has already spoken with the Italian manager who, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, is tempted to return to Italy.Sarri, however, has also met Marina Granovskaia to discuss his future in South-West London.Sarri, however, also knows that if Chelsea’s transfer ban will be confirmed the Blues will lose a lot of appeal for other managers, not to mention that Eden Hazard is close to joining Real Madrid.Tonight, Chelsea face Slavia Prague in the return clash of the quarter-finals of the competition and Gonzalo Higuain is set to start from the bench.