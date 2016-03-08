Paper talk: Real Madrid between Juve and Salah, Sarri meets Marina to discuss Chelsea future
18 April at 12:15Juventus are planning to spend big in the summer to strengthen the team and make a new assault to the Champions League next season. Every Italian sport paper writes about the Old Lady’s summer transfer strategies. There are many top players in the list: Federico Chiesa, Nicolò Zaniolo but also the likes of Ruben Dias, Samuel Umtiti, Joao Felix and Mo Salah.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve would be open to swapping Paulo Dybala with the Liverpool ace although the Egyptian’s favourite destination is Real Madrid. Reports in Spain claimed yesterday that Salah has had a disagreement with Klopp (READ HERE) and that could push him away from Anfield in the summer.
Should the rumour be confirmed, Salah would prefer to join the Spanish capital while Juve would need to find a suitor for Dybala, Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic who are all reported to be on their way out of Juventus.
SARRI MEETS MARINA
Meantime in Rome, the Giallorossi have identified Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as the perfect manager for next season. Franco Baldini has already spoken with the Italian manager who, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, is tempted to return to Italy.
Sarri, however, has also met Marina Granovskaia to discuss his future in South-West London. Sarri is aware that his future depends on the Blues’ Champions League qualification that can arrive through the Premier League or by winning the Europa League. Sarri, however, also knows that if Chelsea’s transfer ban will be confirmed the Blues will lose a lot of appeal for other managers, not to mention that Eden Hazard is close to joining Real Madrid.
Tonight, Chelsea face Slavia Prague in the return clash of the quarter-finals of the competition and Gonzalo Higuain is set to start from the bench.
GALLERY: FRONT PAGES OF ITALIAN SPORT PAPERS AND MORE NEWS
Go to comments