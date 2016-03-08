Lazio set sights on Arsenal star

According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, Lazio have found their possible replacement to Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with the likes of Man Utd and Juventus. As stated by the report, Aaron Ramsey is on Lazio's radar for the midfield. However, such an operation would be tough, and not necessary, if Milinkovic-Savic stays.

Manolas won't force a move to Chelsea

Kostas Manolas has no intention of leaving Roma, although he has a €37m release clause. This was reported by today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, which claims that Manolas won't force a transfer, although high offers in terms of salary cold change things fast.

