Roma make promise to €70m Liverpool & Chelsea target, Man Utd-Juve swap deal

Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus is definitely the news of the day, of the year, maybe it’s the news of the decade and every Italian paper talk about the Portuguese’s possible move to Italy.



Calciomercato.com has been following every step of the negotiation between the Italians and Real Madrid and papers in Italy confirm what we wrote yesterday: Ronaldo is open to move to Turin.



Now, the Old Lady is calculating pros and cons of the operation that would cost more than € 250 million combining the player’s price-tag and his wages.



Ronaldo’s possible move to Turin, however, is not the only news of the day.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport the bianconeri have other minor transfer targets and one of them is Man United’s Matteo Darmian.



The Italian full-back costs € 20 million and Juventus are not open to match the Red Devils’ asking price. According to Il Corriere dello Sport Manchester United could offer a swap deal involving the Italian and Alex Sandro who was linked with a move to the Old Trafford although he has yet not reached any agreement with the Premier League giants.



Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday that Manchester United still need to make contact with both Juventus and the player’s entourage.



Meantime in Rome, the giallorossi are focusing on the future of Alisson who is wanted by many top clubs although his price-tag remains in the region of € 70 million.



The Brazil star has an agreement with Real Madrid but the Merengues do not want to spend € 70 million to secure his services. Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois is Florentino Perez’s second choice to replace Keilor Navas, whilst Alisson would become Chelsea’s number one target if their Belgian star moves to the Bernabeu.



Roma, however, have already told Alisson that he is not going to leave the club for an offer below € 70 million and Chelsea would need to match Real Madrid’s offer (€ 5 million-a-year for the next five years) if they want to persuade Alisson to move to the Stamford Bridge.



