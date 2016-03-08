Paper Talk: Roma star prefers Real over Liverpool & Chelsea, Conte’s future revealed

Real Madrid want to sign Roma star Alisson and the Brazilian is willing to begin a new chapter of his career in Madrid.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport Alisson has decided to move to the Bernabeu but talks between the two clubs are not going the right direction.



​Alisson has an agreement with Real Madrid. The La Liga side offered the Brazil International a € 5 million-a-year deal for the next five seasons and a member of Alisson’s entourage has reportedly met Monchi this week to confirm that the player wants to join Real Madrid.



Liverpool and Chelsea had also been linked with signing the talented goalkeeper who, however, is determined to join Real Madrid as he has already reached an agreement with the La Liga giants.



Il Corriere dello Sport claims that Real Madrid will soon make an improved bid to sign the Brazilian goalkeeper with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois who remains the second option for the Merengues in case they fail to seal the transfer of the Roma star.



​Meantime in London, Antonio Conte is ready to pack his suitcase and wait for the best offer to come.



According to Tuttosport, the Italian manager had had a couple of chances to move elsewhere as both Psg and Real Madrid had made an offer to the former Juventus manager.



Conte, however, refused the proposal of both European giants forcing Roman Abramovic to pay a fee close to € 15 million to sack him. Tuttosport claims Conte will be the ‘better paid unemployed in the world.”



