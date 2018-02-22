Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy at Real Madrid and won’t be happy until he becomes the better paid footballer in the World. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese star is ready to leave the Merengues if he won’t be offered a new deal.



Ronaldo is aware that Messi and Neymar earn more than him despite his extraordinary achievements in Champions League.



The Portugal star has won five UCL trophies in his career (only Gento has more in the history of football with 6) and has been the best scorer of the competition for the last six seasons.







​Ronaldo thinks he deserves to become the most paid footballer in the World and is ready to leave the club if the club won’t match his demands.



The Italian paper claims Real Madrid dream of replacing Ronaldo with Neymar in a potential player-plus cash swap deal.



Real Madrid, in fact, would offer Psg money plus Ronaldo trying to sign Neymar who is regarded as the only player who can really fill the boots of CR7 at the Bernabeu.



The deal is of course very complicated to be finalized because of the costs of the operation and because Ronaldo is seven year older than Neymar.



​Florentino, however, would be open to complete such swap, whilst Ronaldo will reveal the decision on his future on the 4th of June.







​Meantime, Real Madrid’s opponents in the Champions League final, are looking for a reliable replacement for Karius.



The mistakes of the German goalkeeper cost Liverpool the UCL final and the Reds are looking for a new goalkeeper. The Reds have set their sights on Gigio Donnarumma but Il Corriere dello Sport confirms that the Premier League giants are not going to offer more than € 40 million to sign the AC Milan goalkeeper.



It emerges that Roma keeper Alisson is Liverpool’s priority target to replace Karius although the Brazilian is not wanted out of the Olimpico not to mention that Real Madrid are also strongly interested in welcoming his services.



