Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to join Juventus. The Portuguese ace has agreed to join the Old Lady for € 30 million-a-year whilst the Old Lady is ready to offer € 100 million to sign CR7.​Meantime, according to Tuttosport, the former Manchester United star has rejected an offer coming from China.​Ronaldo was offered € 200 million for the next two seasons but the Portuguese is determined to join Juventus as he aims to win the Champions League with the third different club in his career.If Florentino agrees to sell Ronaldo for € 100 million the former Red Devil will sign a four-year deal with the Serie A giants.Juventus will finance a part of the deal through the sales of Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani to Chelsea.The Blues are expected to pay a combined € 100 million fee to sign the duo with talks between the two clubs that will begin as soon as Maurizio Sarri takes over in South West London.​According to Il Corriere dello Sport the Blues will announce the arrival of Maurizio Sarri today.Roman Abramovic, in fact, has made contact with Aurelio De Laurentiis to confirm that he wants to hire the former azzurri boss.The Russian entrepreneur has also made a bid for Jorginho who was tipped to leave the San Paolo to join Manchester City.Chelsea, however, have made a better offer than Pep Guardiola’s side and Jorginho is going to be the first official signing of Sarri at Chelsea.According to Tuttosport Sarri has agreed to sign a three-year, € 6 million-a-year deal.