Paper talk: Ronaldo’s anger gives boost to Juve, Bonucci to skip Atletico, Conte or Mou for Inter
01 February at 12:30Inter’s Coppa Italia elimination has thrown the future of Luciano Spalletti in doubt. According to Tuttosport, Suning, and Marotta, however, are considering the future of the former Roma manager for two more reasons.
During the current campaign, the team was supposed to close the gap with Juventus. The Serie A title was not and has never been an objective. But Inter directors wanted – at least – to see some sort of improvements. On the other hand, Inter didn’t develop their playing style or their personality. Actually, there are some problems inside the dressing room with players like Ivan Perisic who wants to leave.
Antonio Conte was spotted outside Inter’s HQ yesterday, a few hours before the kick-off of Inter-Lazio. Although both the former Chelsea and Juve boss deny any contact (just like Marotta), his name is on top of the possible replacements of Luciano Spalletti for next season. According to Tuttosport, the Italian is the favorite over José Mourinho, who is also looking for his next appointment.
BONUCCI TO SKIP ATLETICO CLASH, RONALDO ANGRY
The Turin-based paper also reports that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t take Juventus’ Coppa Italia elimination very well. The Portuguese star is angry for the end of the pursuit of an important target such as the national cup and is determined to drag Juventus to the Champions League quarterfinals.
Juventus are getting ready for the opening clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano where, probably, there won’t be Leonardo Bonucci. According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, the Italian defender will remain out of action until March and will be forced to skip the first Champions League meeting against the Colchoneros. As per Tuttosport, there is still a chance for Bonucci to recover for the Atletico clash. Both papers agree that Giorgio Chiellini could be eligible to play while the newcomer (for the third time) Martin Caceres should start tomorrow against Parma.
