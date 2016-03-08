Paper talk: Sarri free to join Juventus, Inter and Juve prepare Dybala-Icardi swap deal

Maurizio Sarri is free to become the new manager of Juventus, several Italian media claim.



La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport, Il Corriere dello Sport and La Repubblica report that the Blues have given the green light to their manager to move to Turin and become the new coach of the Bianconeri after the exit of Massimiliano Allegri.



Sarri has a € 6 million compensation clause which Juve don’t expect to pay. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the payment could be hidden behind the signing of another Chelsea player with Juve interested in Emerson Palmieri.



The Blues, however, don’t want to sell the Italian full-back as Marcos Alonso is unhappy at the club and could be on his way out in the summer.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sarri to Juventus will be official once the Blues will have found a new coach. Frank Lampard is in pole to take over at the Stamford Bridge.



DYBALA-ICARDI SWAP DEAL



La Gazzetta dello Sport also reports that this could be the decisive month for the swap deal between Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi.



The Nerazzurri, in fact, need to cash in € 40 million by the end of the month while Juve need a big sale this summer. The swap deal would allow both clubs to put their books in order and solve two technical problems.



Antonio Conte, in fact, doesn’t want Icardi at Inter even if Wanda Nara insists that he is not going to leave Inter as he still has two years left in his contract.



Dybala can leave Juve also without Max Allegri. The Old Lady is waiting for an offer of at least € 100 million and a dry swap deal with Icardi would allow the Old Lady to solve some financial issues as both clubs would be free to decide the value of both players involved in the swap.



