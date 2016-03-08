Paper talk: Sarri in pole for Juve job, Donnarumma to leave AC Milan without Champions League
21 May at 11:45Maurizio Sarri to Juventus is gaining steam, reportsin Italy claim. Tuttosport, Il Corriere dello Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport, report that the Italian tactician has had positive contacts with the Old Lady in the last few days. Sarri is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season with Frank Lampard set to replace him on the Blues’ bench.
Juve are looking for a new coach for the next season after that the Serie A giants decided to get rid of Max Allegri after an impressive streak of five scudetto in a row.
The race for the Juventus job, however, is still far from being over. Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi has also been contacted by the Old Lady and José Mourinho remains one of the candidates for the position.
Meantime in Mila, Inter are finalizing talks with Antonio Conte. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his future at Inter doesn’t depend on Champions League football. The Italian tactician is determined to join Inter in the summer and he is set to arrive at the San Siro regardless of the European competition that the Nerazzurri will play next season.
On the other side of Milan, Europe’s elite competition is a vital target for AC Milan. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, in fact, failing to qualify for a Champions League spot would mean that Gigio Donnarumma will leave the club in the summer. The 19-year-old has been linked with Psg and Man United and his salary of € 6 million-a-year makes him one of the biggest candidates to leave the club in the summer as no Champions League football would mean lack of funds for the Rossoneri, at least for one more season.
