Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims AC Milan may consider a move for Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri if Gennaro Gattuso will fail to qualify for the Europa League.



Gattuso has recently extended his stay at the club until 2021 but according to Gazzetta his position at the club could be in danger with lack of European football next season.



The club’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is also walking on thin ice at the San Siro and AC Milan could replace both him and Gattuso with the Napoli pair Giuntoli and Sarri.







Sarri, who is reported to be Chelsea’s top managerial target, has an € 8 million release clause included in his contract. The clause, however, can be activated only by the end of the month and Sarri’s contract expires in 2020.



Gattuso will need to win the next two games against Atalanta and Fiorentina to qualify for Europe next season. If he’d fail to do so his future at the San Siro could be in doubt.

Meantime in Rome, the giallorossi are determined to offer their star winger Cengiz Under a new contract. The Turkey star has had a difficult start to the season but once he settled in at the club his performances have been improving each week, each game. The 20-year-old has eight goals and two assists in 31 appearances next season and both Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport claim Roma want to offer him a new deal.







​There, in fact, several clubs interested in welcoming his services. Il Corriere dello Sport reports Atletico Madrid have already made a move to sign him, whilst Tuttosport claims Chelsea are monitoring the 20-year-old who moved to the Olimpico on a € 13 million deal last summer.



According to both papers Monchi will not listen to any offer for the talented winger and will soon meet his agents to offer a one-year contract extension (at least) as well as a huge pay rise.



Under’s Roma contract expires in 2022.



