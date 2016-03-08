Paper talk: Sarri or Pochettino for Juve, Gazidis wants Emery and Mustafi at AC Milan
10 May at 11:30The future of Massimiliano Allegri is the biggest talking point in Italy right now. The Italian tactician has yet to meet Andrea Agnelli to decide his future at Juventus. Allegri’s contract expires in 2020 and every Italian sport paper in Italy write about what will happen next for the Old Lady.
According to the reports of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Corriere dello Sport and La Repubblica, both Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino are in race to become the next Juventus manager while Antonio Conte seems closer to Inter as Agnelli doesn’t want him back at Juventus.
Nedved and Paratici have been pushing to welcome Conte back in Turin but Agnelli doesn’t want to hire him again after that he left the club in 2014, only two days after the beginning of the pre-season.
For sure, Allegri is now farther away Juve but the Serie A giants need to find another top manager. Didier Deschamps has also been linked with the Juventus job but nothing will be decided until Allegri meets Agnelli.
GAZIDIS LEADS AC MILAN REVOLUTION
Differently from what happens with Allegri, the future of Rino Gattuso has already been decided. The Italian tactician will leave AC Milan at the end of the season, regardless of the Rossoneri Champions League qualification. According to Tuttosport, Ivan Gazidis wants a top manager in charge of the team next season.
Arsenal boss Unai Emrey is one of the ideas of Gazidis who is also dreaming of Mauricio Pochettino. The club’s sporting director Leonardo, however, has already hold talks with Eusebio Di Francesco. As Calciomercato.com exclusively reported two days ago, the former Roma boss met Leonardo last week. He is now the manager in pole position to take over at AC Milan but Gazidis has other plans for the future of the Rossoneri.
