Paper talk: Serie A derby and the clash of the worlds in Premier League

The main leagues in Europe are coming back in the weekend after the break for the Nations League matches. Italian press focus their attention on the derby Inter-Milan that will take place on Sunday night in San Siro. As reported on La Gazzetta dello Sport, there will be 78 thousand fans at the stadium to watch a clash between two ambitious teams and their managers; from the opposite sides, Marco Materazzi and Daniele Massaro remind their experiences in the Derby della Madunina with two exclusive interviews.



The key of the match, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, will be the midfield challenge between the Ninja, Radja Nainggolan, and Lucas Biglia. The same newspaper reports that Gonzalo Higuain is ready to make the history: no Argentinian players have scored a goal in a league derby wearing Milan shirt, yet. Inter defender Skriniar, whose first name is Milan, has told to ESPN that it will be very important for them to prevent Higuain from scoring.



The other big match in European football that finds much space on the Italian newspapers is Chelsea-Manchester United, with the duel between Sarri and Mourinho that is full of meanings. “The clash of the worlds” is the headline of La Gazzetta dello Sport that reports the words of the Italian managers who praises his opponent: “He is better than me, I have to progress”.

Massimilano Allegri is interested in this match, because Manchester United will play against Juventus in the next Champions League match that, as reported on Tuttosport, will be crucial for the promotion to the round of 16.