The main topic on the today’s front pages is the stop occurred to Juventus: the Italian champions were forced to draw 1-1 by a defiant Genoa: Napoli took advantage of this misstep reducing the gap to 4 points, thanks to the win 3-0 away against Udinese. “It’s alive!” is the headline screamed at high voice on Il Corriere dello Sport, that exorcises the fear that many media and supporters started to have about the possibility that this Juventus could have won all the 38 matches in this Serie A season. Tuttosport focuses the attention on what’s too early to call a crisis, but that can represent a sort of alarm bell for Juventus, especially with an imminent Champions League match against Manchester United: “Ronaldo, wake them up!” is the appeal addressed to the most representative player of the Bianconeri. “Juve stop, CR7 no” is the headline of La Gazzetta dello Sport that underline the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored.



Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Antonio Conte is ready to take the place of Julen Lopetegui. Real Madrid have lost 2-1 at home against Levante and it has been the third defeat in the last four matches for the Merengues. “Real Madrid disastrous” is the title of La Gazzetta dello Sport: the newspaper reports that Lopetegui is getting close to his farewell. The president Perez has decided, after a meeting with Lopetegui and the captain Sergio Ramos, to give the manager another seven days before deciding to fire him: but next Sunday Real Madrid will play against Barcelona. It could be the last match of Lopetegui on the Blancos bench.

Emanuele Giulianelli