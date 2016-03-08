Paper talk: Serie A stars to join Real and Chelsea, Spurs eye Roma ace

Roma are definitely the most active Serie A clubs of the summer so far. The giallorossi have already completed the signings of Ante Coric, Marcano, Mirante, Bryan Cristante and Justin Kluivert although they have basically sold their star Radja Nainggolan to Inter for € 23/24 million plus Zaniolo and Santon.



The Belgian midfielder may not be the only big star to leave the Olimpico, reports in Italy suggest.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, in fact, Chelsea are in pole position to sign Kostas Manolas who has a € 37 million release clause.



The Greece International is a long time target of the Blues but it is believed that the arrival of Sarri I South West London will give Chelsea that final boost they need to complete the signing of the former Olympiakos star whose clause expires at the beginning of August.



Alisson is another big Roma player who could be on his way out of the capital in the coming weeks.



Tuttosport confirms the Brazilian has an agreement with Real Madrid although the two clubs have yet not agreed the player’s price-tag.



The Turin-based paper also claims Tottenham have entered the race to sign Diego Perotti. Roma are planning to reshuffle their attacking department and the arrival of Justin Kluivert is a proof of that.



The former Ajax starlet could replace either Perotti or El Shaarawy and if both wingers leave Roma would pounce on either Forsberg, Berardi or Zyech.



