Paper talk: Thohir sells Inter stake, Yaya Arsenal snub

Inter president Erick Thohir could leave the club in October, Tuttosport reports.



The Indonesian businessman has been in charge of Inter for the last five years and still detains a 30% stake in the club. According to the Italian paper, however, Thohir is now determined to sell his stakes and the right moment could come in October when a club’s shareholder meeting will take place.



​Thohir is determined to sell his stake in Inter now that the team has reached Champions League qualification. Zhang Jindong’s son Steven could become the new Inter president in place of Thohir or, according to Tuttosport, Zanetti could become the club’s number one.

Meantime in London Yaya Touré has had successful medical with a team that, however, is still secret.



​Yesterday’s reports in England claimed the Ivorian star had had medical with Arsenal but today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Yaya is not going to join the Gunners but will sign a contract with Olympiacos instead.



​According to the Italian paper Yaya will earn € 2 million a year for the next two seasons making return to the club where he had already been playing in 2015/16 when he won two national titles.



