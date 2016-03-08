Paper talk: West Ham join Spurs and Arsenal in race for Perisic, Napoli punished after Europa League defeat

The future of Ivan Perisic could be in London. The Croatian Inter star is likely to leave the San Siro in the summer with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham interested. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Hammers are the last team to have made contact with Inter to sound out the availability of the 2018 World Cup finalist.



Perisic was forced to snub a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window but the club may decide to sell him in the summer when also Mauro Icardi is expected to leave the Serie A giants.



Perisic has six goals and eight assists in 38 games in all competitions so far this season but his bad relationship with Mauro Icardi and other players in the dressing room have reportedly convinced Inter to sell him in the summer.



West Ham hope Perisic could have the same impact of Felipe Anderson who arrived in East London from Italy last summer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Perisic’s price-tag is in the region of € 35-40 million and the nerazzurri seek a permanent exit of the Croat while Arsenal offered a loan with option to buy in January.



ANCELOTTI’S FURY AFTER NAPOLI DEFEAT AT THE EMIRATES



Napoli are getting ready to face Serie A strugglers Chievo before the return Europa League clash against Arsenal on Thursday night. The Azzurri lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this week and according to Tuttosport Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t hide his anger both at the end of the first half and at the end of the game.



The Italian manager was furious with his players and decided, together with the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis, to “punish” his players with a “ritiro” in Verona. The team didn’t land in Naples after the game against Arsenal but arrived straight in the city in North Italy.



De Laurentiis is following every step of these tense days from Rome where he is resting after being hospitalized for a minor health problem.



Meantime Ancelotti hopes to shake the team who needs an incredible comeback on Thursday night to qualify for the semi-finals of the Europa League.



