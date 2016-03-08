Paper talk: When Higuain will make Chelsea debut, West Ham €45m bid for Italy striker

SHOW GALLERY

Krzysztof Piątek’s AC Milan move will ‘unlock’ Gonzalo Higuain’s Chelsea transfer and Alvaro Morata’s Atletico Madrid switch.



The Rossoneri have reached an agreement with Genoa and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Piatek will finalize his move to the San Siro on Tuesday. One day before, the two teams will meet at the Marassi for Serie A matchday 20.



It is still unclear whether Higuain and Piatek will play at the Marassi but, at this stage, it is not likely that Prandelli and Gattuso will decide to let them play.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Higuain will arrive in London before the end of the week or at the beginning of the next one. Maurizio Sarri, in fact, hopes to have him available against Tottenham on Wednesday night.



Higuain’s brother and agent Nicolas is already in London and El Pipita was supposed to have his Chelsea medical between today and tomorrow. The Argentinean, however, will remain at AC Milan until Piatek’s move to the San Siro is completed.



WEST HAM WANT BELOTTI



Another interesting transfer story is about Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The Italy star is being monitored by Roma with the Giallorossi director Monchi who has confirmed his interest in the talented striker. According to Tuttosport, however, West Ham made a € 45 million bid that was rejected by the Granata.



Belotti has a € 100 million option to buy that can be activated in the summer. Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco refused to reply to questions about the 25-year-old striker during yesterday’s press conference but the Italian remains a target of the Serie A giants for next season.



No coincidence, West Ham have also been linked with the Giallorossi striker Edin Dzeko who played under Mauricio Pellegrini at ManchesterCity.



GALLERY: Front pages of Italian and European papers and more transfer news