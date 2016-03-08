Papin: 'Mbappe, not Neymar, is the real star at PSG'

23 April at 22:30
Former AC Milan, Marseille and France forward, and 1991 Ballon d'Or winner, Jean-Pierre Papin has spoken to French outlet Le Parisien about PSG forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who are considered to be two of the best forwards in the world.

Speaking on the duo, Papin said that "​The real star is Mbappé, not Neymar. The Frenchman is the star, always present. The former Barcelona man offers fabulous flashes, but he is not consistent. Mbappé is exceptional."

