Papu Gomez: 'We have no secrets. We want to beat AC Milan'
16 February at 18:30Atalanta captain Pap Gomez spoke to the microphones of the official site of the club about today's matchup against AC Milan which is a direct Champions League clash.
"A gift I wish to get for my birthday? Surely winning, it would be the best thing, so we would spend a peaceful weekend with the team at the top. However this game goes, there are still fifteen matches left, so, until the end, we will not know where we will finish," he said.
"Of course the idea is to stay as high as possible and try to detach from the others, I'm talking above all about Sampdoria, Torino and Fiorentina. It would be best to be between fourth and sixth place.
"What I expect from the match? It will be a good match and surely both will want to do their best. My favourite memory against Milan was the 2-1 victory three years ago at home when I scored at the end of the match. Then there were important draws at the San Siro, as the 2-2 one in the first leg.
"What is our secret? There are no secrets. The truth is that the team works a lot with the coach and the athletic trainer and we have a winning mindset. We have a goal in mind and are trying to reach it," Gomez concluded.
