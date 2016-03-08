Paquetà a mix of Kaka and Ronaldinho: what about FFP?
11 October at 11:30Milan are already working on their winter transfer business, as they are set to complete the signing of Flamengo starlet Lucas Paquetà for €35 million in January. A relatively large fund to spend on a 21-year-old, many will question the financial aspects of the deal; with AC Milan having very nearly been excluded from the Europa League this season due to a breach in UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
Milan, in fact, are still awaiting final responses and answers from UEFA and the club could work on a settlement agreement to help them get the Paquetà deal completed and up to the correct levels of financial scrutiny.
The 21-year-old Brazilian is considered to be a mixture of Kaka and Ronaldinho, with the movement and shooting of Roma midfielder Javier Pastore. Milan are ever so close to completing their first deal since the summer and it is one that shows a huge statement of intent as the club are not only signing players for now but for the near-future too.
