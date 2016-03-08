Paqueta-AC Milan, the idyll is over: the hunt for offers begins
18 January at 15:2027 appearances, one goal but also a lot of benches and too many disappointing performances. Lucas Paqueta's year at AC Milan has certainly not been unforgettable.
A year ago, the Rossoneri bet on his talent, with Leonardo concluding the operation in the first person with Flamengo, having paid the Brazilian club 35 million euros for Paqueta's services.
Torn from the competition of PSG and Manchester United, Paqueta seemed to be the new star of the present and future of Milan. After a fine impact in the first couple of months, his performances dropped and his position at the San Siro is in the balance.
As pointed out by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), Milan would have already made a decision regarding Paqueta's fate. The club is ready to put him on the market and sell him to the highest bidder.
The sale could take place already this month but Milan are expecting concrete offers, with the Rossoneri hoping to obtain a figure of 38-40 million euros from the possible sale of the Brazilian.
