Paquetá: 'Gattuso is great, Milan helped me a lot. Playing for Brazil is a great privilege

22 March at 14:55

Lucas Paquetá, Milan's attacking midfielder, spoke at a press conference during the Brazilian retreat, where, in Neymar's absence, he was assigned the number 10 shirt. This is what the Rossoneri's Brazilian playmaker had to say: "Everything happened very quickly, Milan has prepared to give me maximum support, I am very grateful to them, because the pace is faster in Italy and it is also tactically differently, but I received a great preparation and I am very happy about Gennaro Gattuso He’s a great person and an excellent professional who pushes you to give more. I hope we will get great results this season."

 

"The Seleção shirt has a great weight, history, five stars. It is a great privilege to be there with any number. I intend to work hard to find space. The tactics of the Seleção and Milan are a bit similar. In Milan I play half-left, the position I like. It's a different, more tactical league. Here Tite gives me the freedom to take one more step towards the opposing area, to be freer. It is the position I prefer to play on the left side."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.