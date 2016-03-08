Paquetá: 'Gattuso is great, Milan helped me a lot. Playing for Brazil is a great privilege

Lucas Paquetá, Milan's attacking midfielder, spoke at a press conference during the Brazilian retreat, where, in Neymar's absence, he was assigned the number 10 shirt. This is what the Rossoneri's Brazilian playmaker had to say: "Everything happened very quickly, Milan has prepared to give me maximum support, I am very grateful to them, because the pace is faster in Italy and it is also tactically differently, but I received a great preparation and I am very happy about Gennaro Gattuso He’s a great person and an excellent professional who pushes you to give more. I hope we will get great results this season."

"The Seleção shirt has a great weight, history, five stars. It is a great privilege to be there with any number. I intend to work hard to find space. The tactics of the Seleção and Milan are a bit similar. In Milan I play half-left, the position I like. It's a different, more tactical league. Here Tite gives me the freedom to take one more step towards the opposing area, to be freer. It is the position I prefer to play on the left side."