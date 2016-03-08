Paqueta 'happy' about Benfica interest; swap deal with Milan?

Benfica's sporting director, Manuel Rui Costa, is a huge fan of Paqueta. In fact, he tried to sign him already in 2018 but in the end, the player chose to join Milan. Now, after a poor season so far, the Rossoneri are ready to part ways with the former Flamengo man.

However, the price tag of €35m is considered too hefty by Benfica, who perhaps could lowe the price by including Florentina Luis. The latter has been followed by Milan quite some time and they appreciate his qualities. For now, though, this is just an idea.

The first message from Paqueta was positive, with regards to the interest of Benfica. Now it remains to be seen if a deal can be made.