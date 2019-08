After AC Milan's 2-0 win over Kosovan side Feronikeli last night, Brazilian forward Lucas Paqueta spoke to Milan TV,"​I'm happy to be back playing and wearing Milan's shirt. We hope it's a great year for us."​I am available to the coach; to play where I am needed and where I can do well. All quality players help improve the game, we can have fun too."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.