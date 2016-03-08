Paqueta sends signal to AC Milan and Giampaolo: 'My favourite position'

04 June at 10:15
While on International duty with Brazil, ahead of the upcoming Copa America, AC Milan star Paqueta spoke about his favourite position, sending a signal to the Rossoneri who could switch formation under likely new manager Giampaolo. 

"Certainly the position I play in with the National team (playmaker behind the striker, editor's note) is my favourite, but I know I can give more to Milan and Brazil, and I will always try to. I'm happy with what I already am, but it is not enough for me," he concluded. 

