Paradox: UCL could be first trophy for both Pochettino and Klopp at Spurs and Liverpool

On June 1st Liverpool and Tottenham will face off at the Wanda Metropolitano for the Champions League title. For the Spurs, it would be their first victory in the competition in their entire history. Meanwhile, Klopp's team could add their 6th victory in the competition, thus moving closer to AC Milan in the historical ranking of trophies.



However, there is one paradox about this season's final. Both coaches of the finalists, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, have yet to win a trophy for their respective clubs during their relatively long tenures.



Moreover, for the former Espanyol and Southampton coach, it would be his first managerial honour ever, with a runner-up medal in the Football League Cup in 2014/15 being the biggest achievement of his career so far.



Meanwhile, Klopp has won several trophies at Borussia Dortmund. In particular, the Bundesliga twice, the German Cup once and the Supercup twice. He has reached three European finals previously, finishing as runner-up in all of them and will look to secure his first trophy for Liverpool since arriving in 2015, without forgetting that there is still a slight chance of him winning the Premier League against all odds.