Paratici: “Bonucci out? It’s up to Allegri”

Fabio Paratici, sports director of Juventus, spoke to Sky Sport before the match against Milan: "Higuain is a very good player, he did very well with us, he scares all the teams he plays against, he scored so much everywhere. We will face him by Juventus, if he is better than us we will give him a big applause and we will say goodbye, but it will be hard for him, everyone must fear him, he is one of the strongest strikers in the world, but we are used to playing against big teams. Allegri has autonomy, he decides, we have five very strong defenders, Leo has played nine games in a row, who plays in his place gives us guarantees Tonali is not a difficult player to spot, many clubs are following him and even more with the call-up to the National team. He plays since last year in Serie B, he is a valuable player ".

