Paratici confirms Dybala will stay at Juventus

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Paulo Dybala will stay at the club this summer.Dybala has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer and the bianconeri were keen on selling La Joya. Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were close to signing the former Palermo man but the move fell through due to image rights issues in the deal.In an interview that Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici gave to Sky Italia and Fabrizio Romano, he confirmed that Dybala will not leave the club.He said: "I feel I can absolutely exclude a transfer for Paulo Dybala."Dybala has also been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and that is a club that he would have liked to join. But the idea was that PSG will come for Dybala if only they lose Neymar to Barcelona as they saw La Joya as a replacement for Neymar.Dybala is yet to make an appearance for Juve. He didn't play for the club in the 1-0 over Parma last weekend and is on the bench for their game against Scudetto rivals Napoli.