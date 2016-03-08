Paratici confirms Juve not interested in signing Barca’s Rakitic
27 November at 12:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that his club are not interested in signing Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the playing XI since the arrival of young Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €75 million.
There have been reports in the recent past that Juve are keen on bringing the versatile midfielder to the club in the January transfer window, however Paratici, while talking ESPN, confirmed that the Turin-based outfit is not interested in making any significant addition to the current squad in the mid-season transfer window.
"We have a great team and are not looking for reinforcement right now," said Paratici. "We are strong in every position. Rakitic is a great player but we are not interested."
Rakitic has been at Barca since the summer of 2014 when he moved from league rivals Sevilla for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
