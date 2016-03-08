Paratici doesn't give up: Pogba remains the Juventus dream

Juventus have many names in the viewfinder to strengthen the team for the upcoming season. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Fabio Paratici's biggest transfer market dream is Paul Pogba, who seems destined to leave Manchester United in the summer.



The competition, however, is ruthless, with Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid being the team most interested in the French international but the Bianconeri want to try until the end and will do everything possible to bring Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium, despite all the difficulties of the operation.



Pogba is having a fine season at the Old Trafford, having scored 16 goals and assisted another 11 for the Red Devils. However, in the case of failed Champions League qualification, the Frenchman's departure seems also certain.