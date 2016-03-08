Paratici: 'Dybala? There is interest but a deal has to be reached'
14 August at 19:15Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that there is interest in Paulo Dybala but no agreement has been reached for the Argentine with any club.
Dybala was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham this summer and while Juve agreed deals in principle, La Joya's image rights issues caused the deal to never happen. PSG and Inter have been linked with a move now.
In an interview that Paratici gave recently, he talked about Dybala, he said:
''We are in the market, it is normal that there are interests but to close a deal everyone must agree: club and player.
"Dybala? It's like all the other players. He is of Juve, and he is a great player, our 10. It is clear that there are speeches that are made for him and also for others. These are speeches that we will deepen and apply to everyone, not just for him."
On Mauro Icardi, Paratici said: '' Icardi? Right now he's an Inter player and we don't talk about it . We have Higuain and Mandzukic who are great attackers: I wouldn't talk about others, but about ours. We are happy with those we have."
