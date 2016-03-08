Paratici flies to London: blitz for Sarri or Pochettino?
23 May at 12:25Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has paid a visit to the English capital of London, with reports linking the bianconeri with moves for Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino.
The Old Lady will not have Massimiliano Allegri as their manager next season as the Italian has already managed his last home game for the club. Their hunt for the new manager is on, with Simone Inzaghi, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino being linked.
Tuttomercatoweb state that Paratici traveled to London recently to hold surprise talks with Maurizio Sarri, who too is currently one of the favorites to take over the role in the summer.
The drawback in the possible deal is the fact that Sarri is still contracted to Chelsea, making possible negotiations very tough for Juve to carry forward.
Pochettino too could have been in contact when Paratici visited London, but the problem for him is also the same. The Argentine is under contract at Spurs. But it seems as though the next Juve boss could be in London.
Go to comments