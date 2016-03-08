Paratici insists 'there is no problem' with Ronaldo and talks Juve transfer market

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici spoke to Sky Sport before the match against Atalanta.



"It is always difficult to play here, they have a strong team and the crowd helps a lot. They play at high levels and at a very high technical level. Gasperini? No, we never thought about him," he said.



"Ronaldo? There is no problem between us, Ronaldo and the coach. There is a great feeling. He talked to the coach and they decided to continue the recovery path.



"Bonucci? The renewal is a signal that we wanted to give him. He was one of the 'captains' even before going to Milan. His transfer was painful but then we were happy to take him back.



"Gosens and Hateboer? They are very good and Gasperini makes them better. They are growing, even with the national teams. Our attack? We have three strikers and lots of midfielders. We are sufficiently covered," Paratici concluded.