Paratici: 'Juventus aren't signing players in January'
14 October at 18:55Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that the club will not be signing any players in the January transfer window.
The bianconeri have been linked with many players over the last few weeks and one of them has been Christian Eriksen, whose contract at Tottenham expires next summer. Paul Pogba continues to be linked, so do Federico Chiesa and Sandro Tonali.
Paratici , Juventus sporting director, spoke during the 'Scopigno Awards in Amatrice and talked about the bianconeri's transfer plans for the upcoming winter.
He said: "In January, the club will not intervene in the market. We consider the team complete as it is."
He was also asked about Ivan Rakitic's possible signature and he said:
"Rakitic? No, the team is complete and even though he is one of the best in Europe, we are happy with our players."
Juve signed eight players in this past summer's transfer window and they spent a net amount of 12 million euros by selling the likes of Moise Kean, Leonardo Spinazzola, Joao Cancelo, Stefano Sturaro, Riccardo Orsolini, Alberto Cerri and many others.
Many of Juve's players were also linked with moves away from the club as the bianconeri were also looking to balance out their books. Paulo Dybala was linked with Tottenham and Manchester United. Gonzalo Higuain was linked with Roma and Napoli, while Emre Can was offered to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.
|
"Rakitic? No, the rose is complete and is one of the best in Europe, we are happy with our players".
|
"Rakitic? No, the rose is complete and is one of the best in Europe, we are happy with our players".
|
"Rakitic? No, the rose is complete and is one of the best in Europe, we are happy with our players".
Go to comments