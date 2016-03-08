Paratici: 'Juventus future lies with Ronaldo, Allegri and Agnelli met'
20 April at 18:55Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has said the club's future lies with Cristiano Ronaldo and has confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri has met with Andrea Agnelli already.
Allegri's future has come in doubt recently, as the bianconeri were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Ajax in mid-week after having sustained a 2-1 loss to the Dutch side.
Paratici was recently talking to DAZN and he talked about both Ronaldo and the club's manager.
He said: "The president and the coach spoke, clearer than this can be. We must concentrate on the eighth consecutive championship, we must enjoy it because we deserved it. We will do it here together with our fans."
On Ronaldo, he said: "There is no doubt, Cristiano will be in the future of Juventus. Now let's think about the Scudetto, it's all in our hands."
Ronaldo has been awarded the MVP for the month of March.
