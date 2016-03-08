Paratici: 'Man Utd wanted to sign Demiral'
15 August at 15:35Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that Premier League giants Manchester United wanted to sign Merih Demiral this past summer.
Demiral came to the Serie A last January in an initial loan deal from Sporting at Sassuolo. After having impressed at the neroverdi, Demiral was signed on a permanent basis this past summer after which Juventus signed him for a fee of around 18 million euros.
Paratici gave a recent interview to Gazzetta dello Sport and he talked about the interest in Demiral, who was linked with an early Juve exit.
He said: "He is our player who has had the most deals on the market, don't imagine how many. The Turk was requested by Milan but was also approached by Manchester United.
"Juve took it for 18 million from Sassuolo and initially set his price for around 40 million euros."
United did end up signing Harry Maguire for a world-record fee for a defender, while Milan also signed Leo Duarte from Flamengo.
