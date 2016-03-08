Paratici: 'Mandzukic? We will satisfy his demands..'

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that the club will be happy to satisfy Mario Mandzukic's demands if the player expresses his desire to leave.



The Croatian has been heavily linked with a move away from Juve and hasn't been included in the club's squad in the league and in the Champions League. A move to Qatar failed, so did the move to Manchester United this past summer.



In an interview that Paratici gave to Sky Sports, he said: "We are evaluating, he is also evaluating. We need maximum calm, he is a great player. It has been an added value in recent years, we must thank him. If he considers it appropriate to leave, we will satisfy him, otherwise he will consider other solutions."



