Paratici meets Man Utd in London: Juve prepare pursuit of Pogba
13 June at 22:45The trip to London was not just for Maurizio Sarri, but also for Paul Pogba. The French midfielder feels that his time in Manchester is over, and the Bianconeri will be looking to take advantage of this to bring him back to Turin.
Therefore, Fabio Paratici, head of operations at Juventus, met with Ed Woodward, Man Utd's vice presidents. The meeting was useful in the sense that the two parties can maintain the relationship, which is already excellent.
However, the meeting was also for a transfer idea: Juventus will not give up on Pogba. Once the Sarri issue is settled, with Chelsea looking for a replacement to free the former Napoli, Juve will do everything they can to get the midfielder back after three seasons away.
No offers have been presented, but within a few weeks, one will be delivered to the English side. Paratici, therefore, speaks with Woodward and prepares the assault on Pogba. First, however, there is a manager to be formalized.
