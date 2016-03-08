Paratici observes Roma player in clash against Milan
28 October at 08:50Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has observed league rivals AS Roma’s highly-rated midfielder Niccolò Zaniolo during their match against AC Milan on Sunday.
The Rome-based club secured a 2-1 win in a mouth-watering contest where Zaniolo scored the winner in the 58th minute.
As per the latest development, Paratici was present in the Stadio Olimpico to observe the player who has attracted interest from the Turin-based club in the recent past as well.
