Paratici observes Roma player in clash against Milan

Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has observed league rivals AS Roma’s highly-rated midfielder Niccolò Zaniolo during their match against AC Milan on Sunday.The Rome-based club secured a 2-1 win in a mouth-watering contest where Zaniolo scored the winner in the 58th minute. As per the latest development , Paratici was present in the Stadio Olimpico to observe the player who has attracted interest from the Turin-based club in the recent past as well.