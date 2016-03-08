Paratici on Mandzukic transfer: 'It is a stalemate situation'

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that the deal that was to take Mario Mandzukic to Qatar has hit a statemate in recent days.



Paratici was recently interviewed by Sky Italia ahead of Juve's Serie A clash against Hellas Verona and he talked about Mandzukic.



He said: ​"Mandzukic? It is a stalemate situation, there is time until September 30. We will see in the coming days."



Mandzukic has not been included in Juve's Champions League squad and he is yet to make an appearance for the club this season, having been excluded from the club's squad against Verona.