Paratici: ‘Only Messi can improve Juve, when we signed Ronaldo…’
12 February at 09:45Juventus Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport revealing a few “secrets” of the Old Lady’s transfers: “Last season we knew Buffon and Higuain would leave. I told Agnelli that there is only one way to keep the team motivated: sign Ronaldo or Icardi. CR7 was a deal, not only on a technical level. At an economic level, he repaid his investment on his own. Marotta has never been against his signing. I’m sorry that we don’t work together anymore after 15 years”.
“Allegri is one of the best five managers in the world. He is going to stay and Dybala is going to stay. There are only a few players that could improve this team. Maybe Messi, maybe not Neymar, I have doubts. James Rodriguez is a big player but we have to see. It’s hard to improve this team. Kean is a big striker, he will be playing for many years in Europe”.
POGBA - “In football, you never know but I think it’s very difficult. Ramsey will arrive in the summer and we will sign a defender. Talks for Romero are at an advanced stage and we are following de Ligt, he is one of the best young defenders in Europe”.
ITALIANS – “Zaniolo, Chiesa, Barella and Tonali. He [Tonali] is very professional but only a no one can be compared with Pirlo. Maybe only De Jong who was signed by Barcelona. Szoboszlai has quality but we should find a team in Serie A that is willing to let him play many games”.
