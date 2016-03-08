Paratici praises 'great man' Mandzukic and discusses De Ligt absence and attacking trident

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici spoke to Rai Sport before the Italian Supercup against Lazio.



"The Supercup? It is our first objective of the season. We have been very warmly welcomed. We are happy to be here. De Ligt out and the trident? The coach has chosen. In recent games, this formation has done well, we hope it will do well even today," he said.



"Mandzukic? We are in the details, the deal is not yet fully defined. He is in Qatar, we are happy for these four years together, he is a great man. We hope he can get through, he has been an important player for us," Paratici added.